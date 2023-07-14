3 Miami Dolphins players that are underrated and under-appreciated by the fans
Several Miami Dolphins players get all the hype while some slide under the radar, then there are those that simply don't get enough respect and should.
By Brian Miller
It has been a year since Emmanuel Ogbah was padding sack totals in the NFL. An injury sidelined him in 2022 but his start was awful slow.
2023 could be a very good year for edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah who will count more against the Dolphins cap than anyone else. Chances are, this will be Ogbah's final year in Miami but it could also be his best.
After his less than stellar start to 2022 and then the injury, many fans have soured on Ogbah but they shouldn't. In fact, many are underestimating the impact he could have on the defense this year.
Ogbah should see a resurgence in his performance. He will have help from Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and a new system that might actually put him in better positions to make plays rather than just line up and go.
Ogbah got his big contract and that deal is now likely to cost him a job with the Dolphins next season regardless of what he does in 2023 but it should still be noted that he stands to make an impression for his next team by showing the rest of the league that he isn't done and in the process prove he is underrated.