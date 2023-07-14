3 Miami Dolphins players that are underrated and under-appreciated by the fans
Several Miami Dolphins players get all the hype while some slide under the radar, then there are those that simply don't get enough respect and should.
By Brian Miller
Andrew Van Ginkel isn't the next coming of Zach Thomas but he should be a linebacker that spends his entire career with the Miami Dolphins.
It is hard to say that AVG is underrated when so many fans love the guy and his family for that matter but across the NFL, AVG should be more recognized and other teams fans should take notice.
Van Ginkel isn't a full time starter but there is no hiding him when he is the game. When he is, you know it because he makes plays, forces plays, and disrupts plays. Underrated? Absolutely because no one should ever question his ability.
Miami fans want a workhorse linebacker that will stay on the field every single play. A LB who will take over a game and hold those around him accountable. AVG isn't that type of linebacker. He isn't an every down player but when he is called, he produces and fans should be pounding their fists to see more of him before they start pounding their fists for other LBers to be on the field.