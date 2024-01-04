3 Miami Dolphins players that could be designated post June 1st cuts in 2024
The Miami Dolphins are going to need to save some money in 2024 and while post June 1st releases don't help immediately, they still help.
By Brian Miller
At some point, the Miami Dolphins are going to extend Tua Tagovailoa and if the Dolphins are smart, they may look to do so after June 1st, 2024 when they could get an influx of money from a single release.
Last year the Dolphins released Byron Jones in March with a June 1st designation. Miami didn't get the relief immediately in terms of available money nor did they get immediate cap relief but they were able to spread the money over two seasons which gave them a big funding boost on June 1st.
NFL teams can designate two players each season as a J-1 release. Because teams will still carry the cap hit until June 1st, finding players will be difficult but this is where a team like the Miami Dolphins could make smart moves and get current rostered players extended.
Tua Tagovailoa is due for an extension and while the Dolphins could simply keep him around next year on his 5th-year option, they may opt to reduce his cap number of $24 million on a big extension. The Dolphins could do this after June 1st when more money will be available.
For Chris Grier, the decision has to be made regarding which player would be the most realistic option to release with that designation. There are three that stand out.