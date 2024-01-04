3 Miami Dolphins players that could be designated post June 1st cuts in 2024
The Miami Dolphins are going to need to save some money in 2024 and while post June 1st releases don't help immediately, they still help.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were once thought to be moving Jerome Baker but that didn't happen. It may not make sense in 2024.
Jerome Baker has seen his name floated for more than a year but he has played well this season prior to his injury. Enough so that he isn't a player that many could realistically see taking up that designation.
Currently Baker is set to count $14.8 million against the cap. Releasing him outright would save the Dolphins $9.9 million while the team would eat $4.9 million. It is because of this that should the Dolphins opt to move on from Baker, it is better to do it March.
Miami would clear almost $10 million in cap space if they let Baker go in March. If they wait until June 1st, the gain is only about $2 million and the hit is only $800k higher. This doesn't make Baker a good candidate for a post-June 1st designation.
More likely, Baker will stick around another year provided he comes back from his knee injury as expected. He has played much more consistent in Vic Fangio's scheme. Enough to warrant sticking around? Probably and right now, I don't think many would complain. Even about the $14 million cap hit.