3 Miami Dolphins players that could be designated post June 1st cuts in 2024
The Miami Dolphins are going to need to save some money in 2024 and while post June 1st releases don't help immediately, they still help.
By Brian Miller
We have discussed the future of Xavien Howard before and there is no denying that he is a potential June 1st release for the Miami Dolphins.
When we look at Howard's salary, he is going to be paid well in 2024. Howard will cost Miami $25 million in cap space with $23 million being eaten if released in March. Miami would only save $2.8 million by doing so.
That $2.8 million isn't going to create enough workable space to matter for Chris Grier so if the Dolphins don't view Howard as a player they want in 2024, they either have to trade him and eat a portion of the contract or release him June 1st.
Grier could try and restructure Howard's contract and reduce the cap hit but it isn't clear if Howard would want to. If designated a post-June 1st release, the Dolphins would save $18.5 million while still eating $7 million.
Howard's contract wasn't a good one for the Dolphins and he hasn't been the same since he signed his extension. His future with the Dolphins is and should be a question mark.