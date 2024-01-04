3 Miami Dolphins players that could be designated post June 1st cuts in 2024
The Miami Dolphins are going to need to save some money in 2024 and while post June 1st releases don't help immediately, they still help.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had little choice in the free agent market when they signed Terron Armstead but this hasn't been good for Miami.
Right now, Armstead is healthy, or at least he is playing. The Dolphins are paying for Armstead to play a handful of games each year and they need to have a more consistent offensive line. The Dolphins have gone through a lot of linemen this year and part of that problem is Armetead's continued dings.
In 2024, if the Dolphins decide to move on, they will not save much compared to what they will eat.
Releasing Armstead in March, outright, will cost the Dolphins $24 million. That is a lot of dead money for a single player. If they designate him a June 1st release, they will trim it but it will still be high.
Miami would save $9.2 million according to OvertheCap.com but would eat $11.3 million.
What the Dolphins need to decide is whether or not Armstead's value when he is healthy is worth more than the $9.2 million cap saving. Miami may not gain much cap room but they would get a roster spot back.
It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins try and find a replacement for Armstead this off-season. They need more consistency but Grier hasn't always put the line at the top of his needs list.