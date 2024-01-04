3 Miami Dolphins players that could be designated post June 1st cuts in 2024
The Miami Dolphins are going to need to save some money in 2024 and while post June 1st releases don't help immediately, they still help.
By Brian Miller
Only one other player would make any sense to be released by the Miami Dolphins with a June-1st designation. Emmanuel Ogbah.
Last year, Ogbah would have made a lot more sense but this year, not so much. If the Dolphins release Ogbah on June 1st, they won't save that much more over releasing him in March and getting the cap space immediately.
Miami has finally arrived at the point where moving on from Ogbah is realistic. He simply isn't having the impact on the defense and his salary is way too much for a backup situational edge rushing defensive lineman.
Ogbah will count $17.8 million in cap space entering 2024. Miami isn't keeping that on the books, not when they need to create space just to get to a working cap number. Ogbah is a safe bet for release. The question is will it be in March with an immediate release or a June 1st release?
The money for Miami doesn't match for a June 1st release designation. Miami would save $13.8 million if they released him prior to the start of the league's new year. They will eat $4 million.
If Miami waits for the money on June 1st, they would only drop the dead money by $2 million and increase the cap space by $15.8. The reason this doesn't make sense is because Miami needs the cap room and the money in March. They won't get that if they wait and $2 million isn't enough to warrant the wait.
If Miami is going to use a June 1st designation this year, Xavien Howard would make the most sense and bring in the most cap room. Jerome Baker would bring in $11.3 million, and Armstead would cost more in dead money than savings.