3 Miami Dolphins players who deserve a contract extension
The Miami Dolphins will be up against the cap in 2024 and have a lot of decisions to make but these may be both the hardest and easiest.
By Brian Miller
When the clock turns from 2023 to 2024 many NFL teams will already be looking to the 2024 NFL new year. The Miami Dolphins won't be.
There are a lot of players that will need to be re-signed. There are players that need to be let go and there are players that Miami would love to keep but financially can't. For other players, they have earned their current salaries and more.
Andrew Van Ginkel is a standout for the Miami Dolphins. Vic Fangio loves him and has said so since training camp. AVG is playing on a one-year deal and he stands out as a player that may have played his way out of Miami.
He and his family love Miami and South Florida but when free agency rolls around, AVG is going to get a lot of phone calls and the Dolphins will have to decide if they can and will match any offers he receives.
The bigger question is whether or not the Dolphins will try and get him re-signed prior to the start of free agency or let him hit the market and then match his best offer. Either way, AVG is going to be a talking point this off-season.
While AVG obviously stands out as a player overplaying his contract, he isn't the only one.