3 Miami Dolphins players who deserve a contract extension
The Miami Dolphins will be up against the cap in 2024 and have a lot of decisions to make but these may be both the hardest and easiest.
By Brian Miller
Kader Kohou is still growing as an NFL player but make no mistake, he is outplaying his $880K salary from the Miami Dolphins.
Kohou may not be ready to become a starter on the boundary but he is a reliable slot corner who can play outside when needed. Yes, he makes mistakes but he learns from them. Kohou has been a pleasant surprise since he arrived in Miami as an undrafted rookie.
The Dolphins don't have to decide yet and given the current salary cap situation, it might be hard to see the Dolphins giving Kohou an extension this off-season even though he deserves one.
Kohou will play the 2024 season making just under a million. While next year will be the interesting off-season in terms of his future, should Chris Grier throw a couple more million at him to keep him around another season or two beyond 2024 while his value is still relatively low? Might not hurt and shouldn't cost a lot to do so.