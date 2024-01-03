3 Miami Dolphins players who deserve a contract extension
The Miami Dolphins will be up against the cap in 2024 and have a lot of decisions to make but these may be both the hardest and easiest.
By Brian Miller
How much will Brandon Jones cost the Miami Dolphins on a new contract? It shouldn't be a lot.
Jones has proven to be a reliable backup safety and over the last two games he has three turnovers, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He will become a free agent in 2024 and he may want to test the market.
Jones isn't going to get a lot of big offers but he may get an opportunity to start. The Dolphins will roll with Jevon Holland and they should seriously consider bringing back DeShon Elliott who will be a free agent after this season.
Elliott should be the priority of the two but there shouldn't be anything hindering the Dolphins to bring them both back. Elliott will cost more but Jones won't break any banks.
The Dolphins need consistency and Jones has shown that when needed he can step up. He isn't perfect but he is better than what Miami will likely find in free agency and they won't need to spend a draft pick on his replacement.
If Elliott leaves in free agency, then the Dolphins need to focus more on bringing Jones back.