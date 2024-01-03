3 Miami Dolphins players who deserve a contract extension
The Miami Dolphins will be up against the cap in 2024 and have a lot of decisions to make but these may be both the hardest and easiest.
By Brian Miller
Nik Needham returned from the injury that kept him out of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season. He has made an impact since returning.
Soon to be a free agent, Neehdam is in a similar situation as many other players. He is in the final weeks of his current contract and will get attention on the market but not enough attention that Miami can't match any offers.
In Miami, Needham has a home and the Dolphins love his contributions. He is capable of playing in the slot and capable of playing on the boundary. He isn't going to be expensive but he should get something more protective, in other words, at least a two-year extension.
One player to keep an eye on is Connor Williams. Williams wanted an extension this past off-season to provide protection should he get injured. Williams, of course, is out for the year and likely won't be back until the middle of next season at the earliest.
Williams will be a free agent in March and until he is healthy enough to play, he won't get any offers. The Dolphins could give him a contract to keep him on the roster when he returns. They could oversee his recovery and rehabilitation and have a starting caliber center that will be rested and healthy in November 2024.
That is a long way away but it is something to keep an eye out for. Especially after June 1st when the Dolphins could get a boost in cap money.