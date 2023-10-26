3 Miami Dolphins that need to raise their game in the 2nd half of the season
The Miami Dolphins will soon enter the second half of the season with the playoffs on their minds but several players need to do better.
By Matt Serniak
Andrew Van Ginkel needs a second act after his first half with the Miami Dolphins.
I know this is going to come off like I'm hating here but I assure you I'm a major AVG fan. I'm so much of a fan of his work that he was able to accomplish filling in for an injured Jaelan Phillips in the first few games of the year I think he is a high-level talent. I don't think that he's just a nice story or
"hey look at the backup outperforming the starter how about that?" I think Van Ginkel can be a contributing starter on defense with a ton of big names.
But over the last few games, Andrew Van Ginkel has sort of been just there meaning I see him on the field but he isn't producing a heck of a lot.
I'm not going to fault AVG too much for not getting back into his zone quick enough on the AJ Brown TD because let's face it AVG isn't a pure middle backer. He's an edge rusher but David Long Jr. was out and he needed to go in.
I'm not seeing as many bend-around tackles as we were seeing earlier in the year. Is it because the competition is seeing more of him and that competition is getting better? I'm sure that has a lot to do with it.
But I'm selfish and I want more out of the players that are on the team I ride and die with. I see a defensive front that can have one of the best rotations at edge rusher with Phillips, Chubb, Van Ginkel, and Ogbah but we need everyone to get the most out of themselves. I don't want to see Andrew Van Ginkel revert back to being the only high-energy guy who pops up here and there. I just want some more consistency which is something AVG can deliver.