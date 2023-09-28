3 Miami Dolphins who are flying under the radar but have been crucial to the team's success
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 and there are plenty of reasons and individuals that are responsible for this. There are administration folks, coaches, and players who are major reasons why the team is playing at a near juggernaut level.
The Miami Dolphins are quite literally, outside of Travis Kelce and his fake relationship with Taylor Swift, the biggest story in the NFL and everyone in the building has a hand in that.
But there are some players on the team that are far from household names that are playing out of their minds. There are some guys on this team that have been largely disregarded by the fan base, including me, that were thought of as having no shot of ever contributing in this league and are showing that they can in fact play if they have the right coaching and belief behind them.
We know that Mike McDaniel, Tua, Tyreek, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard, Robert Hunt(could argue he can be on this list) Raheem Mostert(him too) are producing at an extremely high level. These guys were expected to raise their game and put a hurt on the other team. But this article isn't about them. A lot gets written about them, and rightfully so. This article is about the other guys.