3 most underrated QBs for the Miami Dolphins since 1996
By Matt Serniak
Honoroable mentions
There are some other QBs that have found their way to Miami who played pretty well and might even be classified as better than some of the guys I have on this list - such as Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick made the best out of a garbage situation when he was asked to QB a team that the front office wanted to tank for Tua. He played well that season and was playing well when out of nowhere after a good game against the 49ers where he threw three TDs, he was benched for Tagovailoa. I'd love to see where that season would have gone if he remained the starter.
Matt Moore is another guy we all have a soft spot for. The gritty, tough as nails gunslinger from Coastal Carolina was brought into a game to save the Dolphins a bunch of times. I have no idea why he didn't have a Ryan Fitzpatrick-type of career where he was backing guys up for over a decade. How can you ever forget the playoff game against the Steelers when Bud Dupree sent Moore into another dimension? It took Moore a few minutes, but he got back up.
And finally, I just want it on the record that I think Tyler Thigpen would have at least been decent. He filled in for Kansas City one year and played very well. I always think that guy could have been something.