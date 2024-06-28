3 most underrated RBs for the Miami Dolphins since 1996
By Matt Serniak
2. Lamar Smith
Going into the 2000 season, there wasn't a ton of hope for the Dolphins' backfield. Jay Fielder was the starting QB after showing he could pile on the Dolphins in Marino's last game and Lamar Smith was brought in from the Rams after posting a thunderous 205 yards the year before.
However, something clicked for Smith and he had the best year of his career. He rushed for 1,139 yards and 14 TDs and also had 234 yards receiving and another two TDs in 2000. Let's just say that nobody saw that season coming and it's a big part of why the Dolphins made the playoffs that winter.
The icing on the cake was a playoff game against the Colts. The Colts were in control for most of the game led by a young Peyton Manning. Then the Colts' idiot kicker (Manning's words not mine) missed a FG that would have sealed it for the Colts. The game went to overtime. Throughout the matchup, Smith carried the Dolphins offense. He would bring the house down in overtime.
In that memorable win, 40 carries for Smith, 209 yards and two touchdowns with those shoulder pads will always be impressive. The next week, Smith was out of gas and the Dolphins got taken down by the Raiders. This was the last time the Dolphins won a playoff game. Yeah, it's been a long 24 years.