3 most underrated RBs for the Miami Dolphins since 1996
By Matt Serniak
1. Kenyan Drake
Why didn't it work out with Kenyan Drake? What did the guy do to be thought of as someone who shouldn't get the ball a little more? It seemed every time he had the ball in his hands, good things happened and in classic Dolphins fashion, the team decided that kind of a player shouldn't get more touches.
Drake averaged around 4.7 yards a carry for the Dolphins and could have developed into a better receiving back if, again, he was thought of as being a real difference-maker for the team. During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, fans were banging the table every week for Drake to be more involved. It didn't happen. He'd have a great game and then the next week he'd get five carries.
For whatever reason, Adam Gase never thought of Drake as anything more than a gadget-type player. No idea why he thought that, but we are talking about Gase here. However, we all know that Drake delivered one of the greatest moments in franchise history. You know the one I'm talking about:
This play will live forever and it's one people still bring up to Patriots fans. Sure, the Dolphins don't win playoff games and the Patriots dominated the league for 20 years, but we have this play and will shed tears watching it every year for the rest of time.