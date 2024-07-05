3 mouth-watering clashes to watch at Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins training camp is weeks away from starting and there is already buzz about which positions will see great competition. On both sides of the ball, some guys are going to be fighting for roster spots and Mike McDaniel is going to have some tough decisions to make.
Will there be some surprises for the 53-man roster? Hey, that seems to be the case every year and 2024 is not going to be any different. With that said, here's a look at three battles fans should be fired up about for when camp gets underway:
Dolphins running backs
From the outside looking in, this is not much of a competition. Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright are your top three running backs, but there will likely be one roster spot left to fill after Alec Ingold is added to the list as well.
This competition is going to be great. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Salvon Ahmed vs. Chris Brooks for one spot could be one of the best offensive competitions this year. Brooks is the young gun who showed a lot of talent last year in real-game situations. Ahmed is the veteran who has managed to hang around, while Wilson is the far more experienced player.
Only one of these three will likely make the roster unless there is an injury, so keep a keen eye on who is getting more reps and who is being used in the passing game or on special teams. This will be a fantastic camp battle.
Dolphins defensive line
The Dolphins will carry five and maybe six defensive tackles into the season. We can assume that Calais Campbell will join Zach Sieler as the top two guaranteed to make the roster. What makes this battle so intriguing is that nine other players are vying for a roster spot and a chance to replace Christian Wilkins.
Neville Gallimore, Da'Shawn Hand, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Mario Kendricks, Isaiah Mack, Leonard Payne, Brandon Pili, and Teair Tart are all hoping to find a spot in the Anthony Weaver rotation.
Jones and Tart look to have a leg up on the competition for two of those remaining spots. The rest of the guys will be fighting for the 53 and maybe a practice squad addition.
Dolphins wide receivers
We can't leave wide receivers off this list. It will be the best competition for training camp. Erik Ezukanma vs. River Cracraft vs. Braxton Berrios vs. the two Washington rookies. This is going to be a great battle for what might be two or three spots at the most. We can't leave Braxton Berrios off this list either, as this competition may take his spot away if he can't elevate his opportunities.
While it is unlikely, Braylon Sanders has been with the Dolphins since last year and he too will be in this mix for a roster spot, as will Anthony Schwartz. The final roster spot will likely come down to how well Malik Washington and Tahj Washington perform in this system, as they could both make a strong case to take the last two jobs.