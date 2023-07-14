3 overhyped Miami Dolphins that fans should probably put the brakes on for
Miami Dolphins fans rightfully should be excited for 2023 but not every player is going to shine despite the hype they generate.
By Brian Miller
No, the image I used for this is not one of the players. It is only to remind you that Miami Dolphins training camp is just around the corner and it's time to get ready for some football!
For every player like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, there are players that also create high energy and excitement but in reality, the rose colored glasses need to be taken off some of them.
There is reality and fantasy. As a Miami Dolphins fan I try to keep my lane fully in reality unlike say Jets fans who live entirely in fantasyland.
For all of us, there are different players that mean something more to us individually. For example, I am far more intrigued and hyped about Braxton Berrios than a lot of others but not to the point that I also don't realize he may just be a special teams returner in 2023.
The De'Von Achane train is rolling at nearly full speed and fans need to take a step back and apply the breaks a little bit.
Achane is going to be a good football player. He has the tools to be one of the better running backs from this year's draft but before he gets there, fans need to realize that he isn't going to break any records and frankly, he is not the reason the Dolphins should not pursue Dalvin Cook.
Yes, I understand RBs traditionally transition to the NFL rather easily but as a 3rd rounder that is going to be brought along slower with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in front of him, we might want to see what he can do when it isn't two-hand touch on the practice field.
I like Achane and I like what he brings to the table but I'm not joining the hype train just yet. I remember when I was inundated with emails and messages about how great Daniel Thomas was going to be. He wasn't.