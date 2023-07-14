3 overhyped Miami Dolphins that fans should probably put the brakes on for
Miami Dolphins fans rightfully should be excited for 2023 but not every player is going to shine despite the hype they generate.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are stacked at a lot of positions but maybe it might be a little much to say Brandon Jones is going to make the secondary a lot better.
Brandon Jones is one of my favorites on defense. I like this attitude and his energy and I think there is a good shot for him to make a jump in 2023 on the field. For me, Jones has to stay healthy but he is far from a lock to be a great safety, in fact, despite the hype that some fans put out on him, there is no guarantee that he DeShon Elliot.
The fact Miami added Elliot should be a reason to pause and think about what the Dolphins are doing or planning. Is Elliot the backup plan should Jones get hurt again or is Elliot the starter while Miami hopes to develop Jones more?
Jones has a good future ahead of him but there should be some cause for at least taking your foot off the pedal and putting the breaks on. Jones has shown a lot of promise but he is far from a Pro Bowl safety like some think he is. He might get there in another year or two but 2023 is going to be a good look at where he is heading.