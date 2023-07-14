3 overhyped Miami Dolphins that fans should probably put the brakes on for
Miami Dolphins fans rightfully should be excited for 2023 but not every player is going to shine despite the hype they generate.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins should be a much better team in 2023 especially if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy but can we please stop saying Vic Fangio is the end all on defense?
In some respect, the hype around Vic Fangio is hard to ignore. Does he make Miami's defense better? On paper, yes. Fangio has found success at every stop he has had in the NFL as a defensive coach. Not so much as a head coach.
In Miami, he will be tasked with transforming a good defense into a great one but let us not continue to think that Fangio will make this unit the best in the NFL. There is so much that needs to happen for that to become a reality.
Will Fangio make the safeties Pro Bowlers? Probably not. Will the cornerbacks be so much better under Fangio than they would be under someone not named Josh Boyer? Maybe.
Fangio gets a lot of hype and it is deserved because of his past accomplishments but we need to see what he can do with this talent not the talent he has had in the past.
While I do think that the defense is going to be better this year because of Fangio, I also realize that the expectations for greatness is a little too high to be fair.