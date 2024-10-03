3 pass-rushers the Dolphins must target with Jaelan Phillips out for season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have yet to catch a break in 2024 and after Week 4, they got hit yet again. Jaelan Phillips is lost for the season with a knee injury that will require surgery. The Dolphins, already thin early in 2024, will have to find another pass-rusher who can pick up the slack now that Phillips is gone.
Miami has cap room to get something done, but they are not loaded to the point they can make a big swing in a trade. Players that might be on the trade block that could help will likely be trying to dump big salaries.
The Dolphins best/immediate option is to hit the free agent market, cross their fingers, and hope for the best. Here are three free agents the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier should target immediately:
3. Yannick Ngakoue
When Shaq Barrett decided to surprisingly retire before training camp, the Dolphins hosted several players for a workout. Ngakoue was one of those players. He wasn't signed, as the Dolphins opted for Emmanuel Ogbah, but he may be one of the first players the Dolphins call.
Ngakoue has not been the same player he was with the Jaguars for a few years now, but the Dolphins can hope there is enough left in him to finish out the season on a reasonable contract. In 2023, Ngakoue played 13 games with the Bears, but only registered four sacks. In 2022, he had 9.5 with the Colts. There might be a little something left if the Dolphins can get it done.
2. Shaq Lawson
Shaq Lawson spent the 2020 season with Miami before leaving for the Jets in 2021 and then back to the Bills for two years. Since 2020, Lawson has put up 9.5 sacks over those four seasons. He is far from ideal, but there are not many edge-rushing linebackers available on the current market. A premium position, the Dolphins lack of depth hurts them tremendously. Lawson may not be a stud anymore, but he can provide some needed help.
1. Ifeadi Odenigbo
We weren't lying when we said the edge-rushing free agents were slim and Ifeadi Odenigbo is getting down there quite a bit. The DE has played five years in the NFL with five different teams, but he can get to the passer and that is what the Dolphins need right now more than anything.
The Dolphins can get by with Chop Robinson and Ogbah. They will also get Bradley Chubb back at some point as well. Miami needs to get other players involved with the pass-rushing job too and this injury could pave the way for Mohamed Kamara to make his NFL debut in Week 5. Still, Grier needs to make a move and Odenigbo, Lawson or Ngakoue would make sense here.