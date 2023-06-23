3 philosophies I want the Miami Dolphins to embrace in 2023
By Matt Serniak
On paper, the 2023 Miami Dolphins have everything you need to be a team that can make a serious run toward a Lombardi trophy. Is every unit on the team loaded with studs and elite talent? No, but no team has every unit figured out and is being led out by an endless string of pro bowlers. Go back and look at any Super Bowl-winning team and you'll find positions that had barely average or worse players at it.
But this Miami Dolphins team has, in my opinion, fewer holes than plenty of other teams. Yes, the offensive line is still quite the conundrum, and the middle backers unit, as a whole, is a bit of a work in progress. But there are other units that aren't just solid on paper. They are considered to be upper-echelon caliber units filled with top-1- or better players.
Some things and this goes for every team, have to break the Dolphins way for them to reach their ultimate goal. Injuries, calls, and literal bounces of the ball all need to more often than not break Miami's way.
But this article is about mantras, philosophies, and mindsets that the entire Miami Dolphins organization from administration to the practice squad, I think, needs to be embraced for this team to be more than a team talking heads say could challenge for the AFC East title and even represent the AFC.
No, I haven't gotten into Aaron Rodger's stash of psychedelics while constantly listening to music-3 from Tetris on repeat. I am just a firm believer that football isn't just won with physicality. The mental side of the game is as important in today's NFL where scheme and precision are just as or potentially more important than brute strength.
Based on how last year's Miami Dolphins fared, I feel there are some philosophies that the team can apply to themselves that will put them in a better spot late in the year if they take a conscious effort in making them a priority now. These are ideas that go beyond running the ball and disguising more blitzes. These are ideas that need to be tattoed on the brain and become a sort of way of life.
These rules to live by can't just be said which they will be by every team but need to be the expectation every day. Everyone needs to be championing these rules right from the jump and they need to be carried out by the top players on the team so that lower-tier guys know that's the way it is there in Miami. If that happens with the amount of talent this team has, anything can be possible this year.