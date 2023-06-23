3 philosophies I want the Miami Dolphins to embrace in 2023
By Matt Serniak
Focus on technique thus leading to less penalties
We entered last year with Mike McDaniel and we had plenty of thoughts about the first year head coach. One of the things we eventually got to thinking was that he was such a realist, down to Earth guy who had this wonderful dry sense of humor that we couldn't see him having to much control over the team.
I think Mike McDaniel has a ton of respect from the players and that they love to play for him. I also think that the 2022 Miami Dolphins were very undisciplined from a penalties standpoint and that is where Mike McDaniel needs to improve.
Last year, the Miami Dolphins were tied for 5th in the league with 111 penalties. That's way too much for any team even one that has the type of game breakers on offense the Dolphins have. The NFL is too close in talent from team to team to be giving free yards and free first downs.
We all understand that penalties are going to happen but averaging around six penalties a game is no way to go through the season.
When can this get corrected? Hopefully, it started happening when OTAs and mini camp was taking place but it can't happen later than official training camp later in July and it needs to be preached by Mike McDaniel and the rest of the coaching staff. This gets done by empasizing technique in practice.
All these guys know how to play their positions but they all need fine-tuning in how they execute. This needs to be noticed and called out by the coaches every time it occurs. If a lineman has his hands on the outside, tell them about it. If a defensive back is hooking a receiver's arms all the way down the sideline, tell them about it. I'm not saying they have to do the whole touch-the-wall thing that Flores had them do, but not letting players think it's not that big of a deal to do it in practice, as high school, as that may be, needs to be established.
If the Dolphins can even get to somewhere toward the middle of the league in terms of the number of penalties they commit, you will absolutely see a positive difference in field position and extra possessions which very likely leads to more wins.
Not to get all coach speak on you though I am a former two-time freshmen football championship coach no big deal, but focusing on those little things in practice takes care of bigger things down the road.