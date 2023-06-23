3 philosophies I want the Miami Dolphins to embrace in 2023
By Matt Serniak
When the opportunity to finish a team presents itself, do just that
I feel like there were so many times last year when the Dolphins had like a four-point lead late in the 3rd or early in the 4th quarter. If you're like me you're saying something out loud to anyone who is near you or even if you're by yourself like "If you go up two scores this game is over" only for the Dolphins to play for three or get a very timely penalty that resulted in a punt.
It's a terrible feeling to think that your team can win the game if they only score a few more points only for them to let a team hang around to inevitably take the lead. I understand there is a fine line between being smart and being too aggressive but when you have a team like the Bills on the ropes and you can really apply the pressure to them, I think you have to take it. Don't let them have life.
And the thing is that might mean that late in the 2nd quarter or early in the 3rd quarter the opportunity to go for the throat might be laid at your doorstep. The key is recognizing it and putting everything you can, all the strategy, scheme, and brainpower you have to position the team in the best possible way so that they can put the opponent in an extremely uncomfortable position before the game actually ends.
I know we have Vic Fangio running the defense but it will take some time for me to believe that the defense won't just buckle uncontrollably when a team with an elite QB has two minutes left to take their team down the field. This means Mike McDaniel and the offense have to recognize when they have the chance to break the back of a team Bane style.
Now if you excuse me, I'm going to go into my backyard and practice my Tai-Chi moves very Zen-like Dalton style.
By the way- Just in case you wanted some deep thinking music-
