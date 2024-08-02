3 players the Dolphins can trade for with extra cap space available
Pittsburgh Steelers OG James Daniels
What it would cost : fourth-round pick at minimum
Why it makes sense: The Dolphins lack depth alongside the offensive line. This isn’t something new, and every Miami fan knows this. They are screaming at the top of their lungs for Grier to make a move, whether it be via free agency or trade. As things stand, the interior offensive line remains a bit of a concern.
James Daniels is everything that the Dolphins offensive line is missing. He’s a mauler. He’s a bully in the trenches, which is something that is needed. Add in the fact that the Steelers used their first and second-round selections on linemen and there could be tension at Heinz Field. Trading Daniels would be easier than Allen, as his cap hit is $11 million and his contract is off the books at the end of this season.
Daniels could be used as a short-term rental or if Butch Barry sees potential, there is an opportunity to lock him up after this campaign. This is why a fourth-round selection could be enough to land him. Of all the options out there, Daniels would make the most sense, as he'd fill a position of need and this move wouldn't break the bank.