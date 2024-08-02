3 players the Dolphins can trade for with extra cap space available
Denver Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II
What it would cost : First-round pick in 2025 and second-round pick in 2026, maybe more
Why it makes sense: The Miami Dolphins love having two solid standouts in their secondary. This has been the case since Patrick Surtain/Sam Madison, Vontae Davis/Sean Smith, Xavien Howard/ Byron Jones and now there's excitement about Jalen Ramsey in '24. If the Dolphins start this season at 7-1, for example, and the Broncos are not built for success this year, they could look to the future and start trading their assets looking for their first extended contract. Patrick Surtain II is the best asset that the Broncos have and he would fetch a handsome reward for an organization looking to rebuild.
A chance to bring Surtain II to Miami would allow him to follow in his father's footsteps. Surtain II is young, 24 this year, and his future is bright. He would allow the Dolphins to potentially move away from Ramsey in a few years and be the franchise player on the defense. Add in the fact that Surtain II is an Alabama alumni and has great ties with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, and there could be a recruiting party already in the mix.
The cost will be steep. A first-rounder is definitely required and potentially more. This would be similar to the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal, but imagine the possibilities with a cornerback tandem of Surtain and Ramsey for the playoffs? Josh Allen or even Patrick Mahomes would have to chance their strategy to attack the vertical elements on the field. Adding Surtain II feels like a pipe dream, but depending on how the season goes, a trade can't be ruled out.