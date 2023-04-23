4 players from Alabama that the Miami Dolphins could draft this coming weekend
The Miami Dolphins have found some success in the draft with players drafted out of Alabama. They have also failed in drafting others. While the jury may still be somewhat out on Tua Tagovailoa, this year's draft could bring in more Crimson Tide.
The last player selected by the Dolphins from Alabama was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and no one is complaining about that selection. Waddle has been everything the Dolphins had hoped he would be since arriving in the NFL.
Miami has drafted four players from Alabama since 2019.
1. 2018 - Minkah Fitzpatrick - round 1
2. 2020 - Tua Tagovailoa - round 1
3. 2020 - Raekwon Davis - round 2
4. 2021 - Jaylen Waddle - round 1
While Fitzpatrick didn't work out in Miami, the selection was a smart one by Chris Grier. This year, the Dolphins do not have a first round draft pick but in rounds two and three, they could dip into the Alabama well once again after taking last year's draft off from Bama players.
Jahmyr Gibbs - Running back
Over the course of the last month, Gibbs has started a big rise in the draft. Many believed that Gibbs would fall to 51 and that he would be high on the Dolphins draft board but it appears that many are starting to think that Gibbs will rise as high as the late first round.
Some of this is fueled by trade rumors out of Tennessee and Minnesota that have Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook leaving via trade leaving.