4 players from Alabama that the Miami Dolphins could draft this coming weekend
The Miami Dolphins have needs at tight end but linebacker may be a hard position to pass on and Alabama has one that has been on Miami's "radar".
Henry To'oTo'o could be another Alabama rookie that could impress with the Dolphins. Henry is expected to be drafted late 2nd to mid-3rd round and that fits in with where the Dolphins could be active in trading back from 51 or trading up from 84.
To'oTo'o is a versatile backer that has good range and vision. It would be interesting to see what he could do under Vic Fangio. He comes from a pro-ready defense and was well coached at Alabama. The transition shouldn't be too difficult and he could replace Jerome Baker next season as Miami isn't expected to keep him beyond 2023.
If Baker stays, To'oTo'o won't likely start but would provide quality depth behind Baker and David Long inside and allow Fangio to move players around but many believe that if the Dolphins draft a linebacker, Baker will be cut or traded at some point before the season.