4 players from Alabama that the Miami Dolphins could draft this coming weekend
Drafting a defensive lineman makes a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins even though it isn't a big need this year.
Byron Young could be an option for the Dolphins if he slides a bit further down. He is expected to be drafted in the mid-late 3rd round, likely in the late 60s or 70s but Miami drafts at 84.
Young could be a target if the Dolphins move back from round two and acquire more draft selections. If they can drop back a bit and add a third round selection in the process, Young might come into play or as stated, if he falls a bit more to 84.
Young would make sense and give the Dolphins a future player that will fill a need next year. Miami will enter the 2024 off-season with Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler all potentially hitting the open market. Young would lessen that blow.
Alabama has produced quality defensive linemen over the years and Dolphins fans have not been dissapointed with Raekwon Davis but it is doubtful that he remains with the Dolphins after this season as Zach Sieler has outplayed him on the field.