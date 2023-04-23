4 players from Alabama that the Miami Dolphins could draft this coming weekend
Eli Ricks could be a day two or day three steal for the Miami Dolphins.
Ricks is expected to be a 3rd or 4th round draft pick and the Dolphins could find a way to get into the 4th round if they want to. Miami doesn't need a lot of cornerback help but you can't pass on quality players in the middle rounds.
Some believe that Ricks could go much higher than round four but I don't see the Dolphins drafting a CB in the second round and 84 might be a big stretch as well.
Ricks has a lot of work to do and his transfer to Alabama didn't make him a star like he had thought. He wasn't bad but he was benched at one point in the season. What will be interesting is how far will he fall in the draft?
Some believe that Ricks should have stayed at Alabama for his senior year but given how his 2022 season went, it shouldn't be a big surprise.