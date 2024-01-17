3 players Miami Dolphins fans won't miss in 2024 if they don't return
Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier have the task of shaping the 2024 roster and they get an early start after being bounced from the playoffs.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins start working their roster there are players they can't afford to bring back, players that will be cut for cap reasons, and players they may not want to bring back at all.
Miami thought they were close heading into 2023 but in reality, they were not. Injuries piled up and the salary cap was out of sorts after spending sprees the year before by Grier continued to add up. This year, the Dolphins will have to make moves and some might be hard to make, others, not so much.
Emmanuel Ogbah gave everything he had to the Dolphins but he never returned to the same form prior to his injury.
Ogbah will not be back in 2024 and the Dolphins won't miss him all that much if we are being honest. His attitude in the locker room will be missed. Ogbah is a great teammate and does what is asked of him but his production on the field has waned over the last two years.
It isn't an ideal situation given the fact Jaelan Phillips will not start the season active as he recovers from his Achille's injury. Bradley Chubb won't be ready after tearing his ACL. Still, Miami can't afford to roll into the season with Ogbah's salary.
Terron Armstead is an incredible left tackle but his time with the Miami Dolphins has been marred by injuries.
Armstead would be an expensive release and I don't anticipate the Dolphins doing so. They may not get the chance. There has been some speculation that Armstead may call it a career.
Armstead told the media he will make a decision on his future in the next month or so. Presumably by the start of free agency. If Armstead hangs up the cleats, the Dolphins would still be on the hook for the remaining salary unless Armstead agrees to give back part of the signing bonus.
Retiring would not be a good thing for the Dolphins but it would force their hands to find a more reliable left tackle. Since Armstead arrived, he has been hard to depend on. His availability is the biggest problem and that creates issues with continuity.
Armstead was able to finish the 2023 season but failed to do in 2022. He missed four weeks on IR this past year and missed another game as well. The reality is simple. Armstead is a great player but if he can't be on the field, his abilities don't matter.
Will the Dolphins miss Armstead? The team will miss his leadership without question but the fans won't if they don't have wonder if he will play in any given week or be taken out of a game.
Eli Apple provided the Miami Dolphins will depth, quality depth may be going too far.
Apple was a needed corner after Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury at the start of training camp. He wasn't great, was a liability at times, and when the Dolphins really needed him, he was often outplayed by someone else.
The reality is, Miami fans are not going to miss Apple who would be a surprising re-sign this off-season.
Compounding the Apple play is the fact Miami fans can't figure out how bad rookie Cam Smith must be not to have taken Apple's spot on the field. When Ramsey and Xavien Howard were healthy, Apple wasn't needed.
Dolphins fans still scratch their heads over why Nik Needham wasn't used more on the boundary instead of Apple. The decision to sign Apple back in August made sense but it won't in 2024 and fans won't be losing sleep over it.