3 positions the Miami Dolphins still must address after the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins still have to work to do in filling out a complete roster
By Matt Serniak
1. Will the Dolphins add another pass-rusher?
We know what you're thinking - Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara are going to be the best rookie edge-rushing duo in the history of the world. And Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are going to come back even stronger due to the adamantium that was put in their respective legs. However, just on the off chance nothing like this happens, it would be a very good idea for the Dolphins to invest in another edge-rusher.
The Dolphins just signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a very affordable contract, meaning that when that Howard money kicks in, the Dolphins will have even more dough to throw at veterans than any of us figured. Edge-rusher needs to be high on the team's list because although the direction of the edge-rushing unit they currently have is strong, more is needed when Chubb and Phillips take more time to come back and Robinson is just a situational player.
Players to keep an eye on include Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson and even Emmanuel Ogbah. The Dolphins may even want to bring in two more edge-rushers, so perhaps a few of these guys will get a look sooner rather than later.