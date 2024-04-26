3 Positions the Miami Dolphins must target on day two of the 2024 NFL
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins failed to make a trade on Thursday night and will now enter the second night of the NFL Draft with only one selection. Pick 55.
Miami has to make the most of its singular draft pick, and more than one position needs to be addressed. On Thursday night, the Dolphins addressed one of their needs, taking Penn State's Chop Robinson. However, his addition doesn't fix everything on defense and doesn't touch the offensive side of the ball.
The Dolphins' offensive line remains a big issue, but clearly, Chris Grier doesn't view it as a problem, or at the very least, not a huge one. Miami had a good group to choose from in round one but opted to forego the position in favor of a more needed position: DE.
In round two, the position makes sense if the draft falls the right way.
If not offensive line, wide receiver is a big possibility, and this year's draft class is deep with talent. Miami, should they want to fill the position, they will have several potential wideouts to choose from. The Dolphins could wait until day three as well to fill this spot, and there will be plenty of options then as well, but day two may be the last opportunity to draft a starter for the 2024 season.
Miami doesn't need much on offense, so if there is no WR in Miami's future tonight, defensive tackle or the secondary could be the options. Miami could address their depth at safety or add more depth to the defensive line. Ideally, the Dolphins will consider trading down and adding another selection on day two or maybe a fourth-round pick on day three.