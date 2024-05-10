3 positive impacts Odell Beckham Jr. will have on the Dolphins in 2024
By Matt Serniak
2. Odell Beckham Jr. will force Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel to step up
Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards last year, but he had difficulty not being locked on one receiver or one read. There were far too many games where Tagovailoa would drop back and stare down Hill. He'd throw it his way despite the All-Pro WR being covered. That can't continue to be the case.
With Beckham out there with Hill and Waddle, both Tua and McDaniel now have zero reason not to focus on the QB working through his progressions. This makes the entire offense ever better because it doesn't allow the defense to load up on Hill. From the start, Tagovailoa is going to have to spread the ball around and not be so dependent on Hill to bail him out.
McDaniel has that big brain of his and he needs to use it, and Tagovailoa needs to step up in the pocket and, quickly, get through his reads. Beckham should force both of them to be better, which is a positive for Miami as a whole.