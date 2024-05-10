3 positive impacts Odell Beckham Jr. will have on the Dolphins in 2024
By Matt Serniak
1. Odell Beckham Jr. will take pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle
The No. 1 impact of having Beckham on the Miami Dolphins is that he gives the team and Mike McDaniel a very real chance of not running Hill and Waddle into the ground. At the end of last year, we saw that Hill wasn't anywhere close to 100 percent. He got hurt in the Titans game and was never close to the same. He was out there playing, but not close to his standard. This was a bummer to see, as Hill was downright electric for most of the 2023 campaign.
The same goes for Waddle. Waddle got hurt often and kept playing through it. He was a shell of himself in that Chiefs game at Arrowhead. With Beckham, it means that both Hill and Waddle can come out of games a bit more and not be relied on to do everything in the passing game. This will help keep them fresh, especially late in games.
This isn't to say that when it's Week 7 in the 3rd quarter and the game is close, a form of load management needs to be in place. All I'm saying is that a rotation of Hill, Waddle and Beckham is what this team needs, so that late in the year when the stakes are higher, Hill and Waddle can be on the field closer to their true selves.
This means that McDaniel needs to find out early in the year what Beckham can do for this offense. Is Beckham going to be the same kind of receiver he was with the New York Giants to start his career? Absolutely not, but luckily for McDaniel and Co., he doesn't have to be to be a stud for Miami.