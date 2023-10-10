3 positive ways the Miami Dolphins can evolve because of the De'Von Achane injury
By Matt Serniak
The defense may actually get to rest a bit more, which is good thing
A symptom of not having De'Von Achane in the lineup is that the defense should be able to rest a bit more due to Achane not scoring from 75 yards out or just taking the ball down inside the five-yard line.
We're at the point in the season where it's becoming a war of attrition and players are getting hurt across the board. The nature of this article is because someone is injured so what does that tell you?
I'm not saying that De'Von Achane scores too fast but if you're a defender and you just sat down and you see Achane, again, running down the sideline it must be a little tiring.
You would think that now that Achane is out the defense can have a few extra plays to take a seat although Tyreek, Mostert, and Waddle can pretty much do the same at any point.
My overall point is that without Achane a few extra drives should take a bit longer thus letting the defense catch their wind. Currently, the Dolphins rank 20th in time of possession, and most of that is due to scoring so fast. I'm okay with that number climbing just a little bit in the next few weeks.