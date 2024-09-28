3 problems the Dolphins must fix before Week 4 MNF against Tennessee
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel's play-calling has been inconsistently bad. The roster injuries continue to build, and there are no blue skies on the horizon. Overall, the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season is on the verge of imploding.
A win over the Tennessee Titans would go a long way in turning some of this season around. It's more than just getting back to .500; it's about the team coming together and fighting for their campaign. If the Dolphins can't get this game in the win column, they may have to start thinking about next year already.
That's a bold statement to make four weeks into a young season, but this team may not be able to turn it around simply because Tua Tagovailoa eventually walks back onto the field. If the Dolphins are going to win this week, these three areas must be improved:
3. Mike McDaniel has to take advantage of the Titans poor run-defense
Tennessee is ranked second to last in passing defense, but they are also ranked second to last in run-defense. The Dolphins' receivers are banged up and the depth isn't proven, but the quarterback situation is far worse and unknown. McDaniel has to know his team's strengths right now and that isn't passing the ball.
Entering this week with a run-centric game plan is what McDaniel needs to start with and commit to. He has to pound the ball over and over again and wear down the Titans' front. By doing so, the passing game will open up more in the second half, and then he can attack the secondary.
The fact that we are talking about this is clearly an indictment of McDaniel's inability to stick with the run, whether it is working or not. That is a problem he has displayed since becoming a head coach. Jimmy Johnson once said that Dan Marino was like a cookie jar, and he, too, found himself letting Marino throw the ball instead of running it. McDaniel's jar has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
2. The offensive line has to be far more disciplined
It doesn't matter how well you run a play if it is called back because of a hold or never gets started because of a pre-snap penalty. In Week 3, the Dolphins were flagged with 11 offensive penalties. When the team isn't very good on offense and is struggling due to injuries, penalties are more than drive killers; they kill momentum, too.
Butch Barry and McDaniel need to stop holding their hands and start holding guys accountable. This is what happens when you go a cheap route with players. Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg do not play well from play to play, and Julian Hill continues to have problems with his blocking and penalties.
It doesn't matter where the Titans' defense is ranked; if the Dolphins are going to be stuck in 3rd-and-long situations, Tennessee will be able to take advantage of McDaniel's inability to adjust his plan. This team needs to limit the penalties in primetime.
1. Everything this week rides on the QB decision
I wanted so badly to talk about a defensive unit needing to step up, but this week is all about the offense. Miami's defense could have done better against the Seahawks if the offense had done anything at all. This week, if the offense can't get the game flowing in their favor, the Dolphins' defense will eventually collapse.
This is where the quarterback comes into play. Skylar Thompson is no better than an emergency No. 3 quarterback. Dolphins fans can beg the "Football Gods" for that to not be the case, but he has shown nothing in his three years to believe otherwise.
Tim Boyle isn't much different, but might be marginally better. Can the Dolphins win with Boyle at quarterback? Most fans don't think so. His record as a starter doesn't indicate that he can. The Dolphins' best option may be Tyler Huntley, and that is because he can move around the pocket, create space, and, as we said earlier, run. And if the Dolphins are going to win, they need to run.