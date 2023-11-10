Jaelan Phillips Highlights vs the Kansas City Chiefs



I feel like Jaelan Phillips hasn’t been getting the appreciation he deserves.



This probably results from his 3.5 sack total.



But this is why sack totals can be deceiving at times because this guy in my eyes is the best… https://t.co/Cg6tzb0MpV pic.twitter.com/BRqMl37rCl