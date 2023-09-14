3 Reasons the Miami Dolphins will win Sunday night and 2 reasons why the Patriots will
The first AFC East showdown of the 2023 season will take place in Foxboro Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Patriots.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking to start their 2023 with back-to-back road wins and to do so they will need to beat the Patriots in New England. Miami is favored in the match-up but by only two points.
The big changes for the Patriots this year? They have a real offensive coordinator after rolling last year with a defensive coach calling plays. The Patriots hired Bill O'Brien who is one of the better OCs in the game and has a lot of experience.
For Miami, it is a matter of game planning and execution. For the Patriots, it's a matter of Bill Belichick. Here are three reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Patriots on Sunday and two reasons why they will not.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line looked much better in week on and Terron Armstead could be playing.
This is important because the Patriots defense is a way above average unit. They will bring pressure to get to Tua Tagovailoa off the edge and mix coverage schemes (more on that soon). Last week the Dolphins offensive line managed to keep two of the best DEs in the NFL out of the back-field and while the Patriots don't boast the same talent, Miami needs to expect creative blitzes.
With Armstead back, he is practicing this week, the Dolphins will have a pro bowler at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn is going to start again at left guard. That is a formidable duo and Wynn, a former Patriots first round draft pick, wants to make a statement as well.
If the offensive line plays as well as they did last week, it will be a big reason why the Dolphins win but one of the reasons they won't will be due to the Patriots front.