3 Reasons the Miami Dolphins will win Sunday night and 2 reasons why the Patriots will
The first AFC East showdown of the 2023 season will take place in Foxboro Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Patriots.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins have the ball, we can expect the Patriots to put pressure on Tua. To be honest, the fact he is so fast with his release typically keeps defenses from getting into his chest. That may not happen this week.
The Patriots defense should be a top 6 unit this year and Bill Belichick knows what Miami's strengths and weaknesses are. The Dolphins should expect Belichick to take the middle of the field away and use a coverage scheme that takes away Tua's first read at minimum and likely his 2nd as well.
Belichick doesn't care if the Dolphins run the ball because he knows his front seven can stop it. Miami isn't consistent with their rushing attack to make the Patriots worry.
If Belichick creates a game plan that takes away Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle early on each play, Mike McDaniel will have to adjust immediately and force the Patriots to play defense differently. If McDaniel can't do that, the Patriots defense will force Tua into making mistakes or creating pressure that could result in a bad game.
If Bill Belichick can force the Dolphins into a rushing attack, the Patriots' defense will keep Miami's high-powered offense grounded.