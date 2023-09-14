3 Reasons the Miami Dolphins will win Sunday night and 2 reasons why the Patriots will
The first AFC East showdown of the 2023 season will take place in Foxboro Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Patriots.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins are on defense, the scheme should be the same as the Patriots, but in reverse. The Patriots wide receivers don't scare anyone.
Last week against the Eagles, the Patriots took advantage of the Eagles being down a couple of players from last year. They lost corner and safety help in free agency and injury has also hit their secondary.
The Patriots have JuJu Smith-Schuster who is a speedy weapon but he is also inconsistent and a player the Dolphins should be able to handle relatively easy. Miami has to force the Patriots into relying on their passing game.
Mac Jones isn't always accurate and he can be quite erratic when under pressure. The meat of the Patriots offense is rushing the ball and they are very good at it. This was the Dolphins Achilles heal in week one and we have to assume that the Patriots are going to try and run the ball down Miami's throat for a ball-controlled approach that will also keep Miami's offense off the field.
Stopping the run this week is absolutely critical to success against the Patriots.