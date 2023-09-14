3 Reasons the Miami Dolphins will win Sunday night and 2 reasons why the Patriots will
The first AFC East showdown of the 2023 season will take place in Foxboro Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins face the Patriots.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa needs to be, again, on the top of his game if the Miami Dolphins are going to win on Sunday.
This game isn't going to come down to big plays to Tyreek Hill for 30, 40, or 50 yards. This may be one of those games where Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft can dominate. Tua needs to have his checks and if the Patriots take away his first two reads, he needs to get rid of the ball and hit his outlet receiver.
This is going to be an excellent test for Tua in 2023 as Bill Belichick is a very good game schemer. The Dolphins have tape from week one and how the Patriots attacked the Eagles offense so Tua should know where the weaknesses on defense are and this is where he needs to attack.
Mike McDaniel could change up his offense and make others a primary first-read target for Tua that would force the Patriots to abandon their coverage of Tyreek. That would be an interesting twist to the game that Tua could control from the start and later use to go back to Hill and Waddle.