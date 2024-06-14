3 reasons Tua Tagovailoa deserves more than Trevor Lawrence and 1 he doesn't
By Brian Miller
1. Winning is important above everything else
The Jaguars have yet to win more than nine games in a season with Lawrence. Jacksonville's records with Lawrence are 3-14, 9-8, and 9-8. For the Dolphins, the team records have been 6-3, 7-5, 8-5, and 11-6. Those are just the games that Tua has started, not the team records.
With Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have won more games than the Jaguars have as a team, with or without Lawrence. The Jaguars have built a solid defense, have good running backs, and have adequate receivers, but so far, Lawrence has yet to lead them to double-digit win totals in any season since being drafted.
While both QBs have gone to the Pro Bowl, the best season of Lawrence's career was 4,113 yards passing in 2022. In 2023, Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards. On the other hand, Tua threw for 4,624 yards in 2023 and 3,548 yards in his concussion season of 2022 where he missed four games and parts of two others.
Both quarterbacks are good, but neither has won anything significant. At the very least, Tua deserves to be paid the same amount of money that Lawrence is making and possibly a little more.