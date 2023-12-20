3 reasons why I firmly believe the Miami Dolphins will smash the Dallas Cowboys
By Matt Serniak
I expect Tyreek Hill to play thus I expect the Dolphin's offense to be back to their high-octane ways.
Without Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphin's offense performed well. Sure, the running game didn't snap off too many big runs but the Jets run defense is no slouch.
The Bills just ran for about 800 yards on the Cowboys. They were able to do this in large part because they committed to the run. They committed to the run so much because their offensive line manhandled the Cowboy's undersized defensive front for 60 minutes.
Dallas employs quick, smaller linebackers. I expect Mike McDaniel to look to exploit this and run right at them early and often. That might mean fewer sweeps and outside runs but I see no reason to fully scrap that aspect of the Dolphin's run game. Hopefully, Robert Hunt can return.
I expect the Dolphins to run the ball efficiently on Dallas. Then when they're gashing them for six to seven yards a clip, the knockout punch to either Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill will be in play.
I realize that Micah Parsons is on the other side and he can single-handedly wreck the whole game for Miami. I'm not worried. The Dolphins have handled game wreckers this year pretty well. They will have a strategy for him regardless of where he lines up. Maybe they'll copy what the Bills did and not put anyone on him and run the other way.