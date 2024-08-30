3 reasons why Miami Dolphins fans should be optimistic about the upcoming 2024 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins underwent many changes this offseason, and while some of those changes may not pan out, there is a lot to be excited about and optimistic about in this upcoming season.
Clearly, the Dolphins have to win important games, and that means beating teams they are challenging for a playoff spot. It's an 18-week grind that begins a week from Sunday. The pieces are in place, mostly, but expectations shouldn't be tempered.
Tua Tagovailoa will be out to prove the Dolphins didn't make a mistake with him.
Tua is obviously the key to the Dolphins' 2024 season. Miami will not win many games without him behind center, and there is no magical running game that will pick up the slack, but Tua should be able to remain healthy. He has mastered a quick release that keeps him off the ground. He led the league in yardage last year, and you don't do that if you don't have talent. Tua has talent, and this year, he could lead the league again.
Tua is entering, for intent and purpose, his third NFL season. Yes, he played two years under Brian Flores, but those were not NFL seasons; those were nitpicking years of being kicked around. Under Mike McDaniel, the two have flourished, and now, Tua has to carry the weight of the team and a hefty new contract. One thing we learned from the months leading up to his contract extension was how much his teammates are behind him and ready to play with him. That speaks volumes for a guy that many said wasn't a leader.
The Dolphins defense is going to look incredibly different under Anthony Weaver.
The Miami Dolphins defense went under more change than anywhere else. The Dolphins have a new defensive philosophy that teaches fundamentals and physicality. Dolphins fans should be ecstatic to see where this takes the team and how the players respond.
It is a 180-degree turn from what Miami was under Vic Fangio and Josh Boyer before that. It is pretty hard to make the Boyer years look good, but Fangio managed to find a way. Miami's defense wasn't bad in 2023 despite the Fangio system. This year, it will be a lot different. If Weaver can get the Dolphins to play like the Ravens, we can expect to see more of the Dolphins' defensive unit dictating games instead of being told how to play.
This could be the best year for the Dolphins at tight end.
The Dolphins' addition of Jonnu Smith may turn out to be the best move the franchise made this offseason. He can run routes off the TE inline position and from the slot. He can take the ball out of the backfield and play more of a Deebo Samuel role. Smith may not be as good as he once was, but he is the best pure TE the Dolphins have had in a long while. He can block and catch, and unlike Mike Gesicki, he can get yards after the catch.
Julian Hill made many mental errors last year, but his mistakes are correctible. He is a big target tight end who can use his body well in coverage. He will need to. This year, he should make a big jump forward, and that is good news for the Dolphins, who may finally have the personnel to run tight ends along with their wide receivers.