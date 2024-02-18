3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins should consider drafting Michael Penix Jr.
The Miami Dolphins would be foolish not to do their homework on Michael Penix Jr. and there isn't anything wrong with that.
By Matt Serniak
Michael Penix Jr.'s QB comp is splendidly Tua Tagovailoa.
Fate in its infinite wisdom has a comp for Michael Penix Jr. and amazingly it is Tua Tagovailoa only larger and with a stronger arm. How poetic is that?
I understand that it's easy to make Tua the QB comp for Penix Jr. but honestly he really is the best candidate for that of all eligible NFL QBs.
I assure you there are more similarities to Tua and Michael Penix Jr. besides the fact that they are both left-handed.
Both Penix Jr. and Tua get the ball out of their hands quickly and do well in timing offenses. Both have nice touch on deep balls and both possess the ability to feather passes in over the middle. Also, both Penix Jr. and Tua are very accurate.
Some of the other not-so-great similarities are that both are not very mobile and because of that lack of mobility, both have issues with pressure. Go back and watch the national championship game. Penix Jr.'s offensive line failed him often and couldn't set his feet and go through his reads. Sound familiar?
Injuries are also something Penix Jr. and Tua share. Penix Jr. used to play at Indiana. It's where I first saw him play and man alive he was awesome. He tore teams up at Indiana. Then he tore his ACL in 2018, dislocated his AC joint in 2019, re-tore his ACL in 2020, and dislocated a joint in his throwing shoulder in 2021. This was all at Indiana. Since being at Washington he has started every game.
Looking at that injury history and you can see why teams will be hesitant on him. He makes Tua look like Cal Ripken Jr.
But the upside will be too much for some teams. Miami may look at him and think that although it won't be a clean-cut transition from Tua to Michael Penix Jr. in terms of the offense it will be sort of close. Of course, there would be a learning curve but maybe in Miami with McDaniel, it wouldn't take as long as it would in other spots.