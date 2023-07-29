3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will be fine without Jalen Ramsey
By Matt Serniak
Let's not act like Vic Fangio can't figure this out
Vic Fangio didn't stay in a cave for a full year creating never before seen defenses like he was Tony Stark(against his will of course) creating the first Iron Man suit to just get stumped when his #1 corner goes down. Nope, he for sure didn't do that.
The wooing for the services of Vic Fangio ended in February and Jalen Ramsey was traded for in March so I'm going to go ahead and tell myself that Fangio had no knowledge that the Dolphins and Chris Grier were going to trade for Ramsey meaning that he was concocting his defense without the idea of Ramsey in there.
Throughout the whole process of signing Fangio, all anyone could say was that he's the best defensive mind going and that acquiring Fangio and his big brain was one of the best free agent pick-ups any team did the entire offseason.
Will Fangio have to do some reshuffling? Absolutely. Do I have confidence that Fangio can figure out which guys such as Cam Smith, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, or some free agent can step in and some things like Ramsey? Sure, why not. Does this mean that Fangio may have to get back in the lab in that cave and experiment with guys such as Jevon Holland screwing down closer to the line of scrimmage in that beloved "star" role where a secondary player plays sort of like a linebacker? You betcha.
Am I going to shat myself in fear because now Vic Fangio is going to have reconfigure his defense because Jalen Ramsey is gone for a bit? No way. It would be disrespectful to Fangio to think he can't figure this out.