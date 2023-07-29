3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will be fine without Jalen Ramsey
By Matt Serniak
Let's not act like the Miami Dolphin's defense isn't loaded with talent
Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Zach Seiler, and David Long Jr. You're going to tell me that these guys along with the other guys that we know can play can't overcome the loss of Jalen Ramsey? Nope, that dog don't hunt. Plus, there are some young guys on defense that are waiting for the opportunity to show what they can do which we have high hopes for.
There is more than enough talent on that side of the ball to still hold teams to a reasonable amount each game.
Besides the talent that these guys all bring, an element that is going to be needed to be displayed is leadership. The veterans that have been here such as Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, and Jerome Baker have to carry this side of the ball. Howard seems like a quiet leader who he leads with his play on the field but Christian Wilkins is the heart and soul, the emotional tone setter that this team greatly needs and leans on. I have zero doubt that he can do that because he has been doing that for a few years.
And as I said on the previous slide, having Vic Fangio be able to mold this unit into the apple of his eye will be quite beneficial because it's not like he has nothing to work with. He has several guys with multiple pro bowls, all pros, and some other young guys that are on the cusp of both of those achievements.
This team underachieved on defense with a below-average defensive coordinator. Now they have one of the best in the game. That's all I needed to really say.