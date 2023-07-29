3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will be fine without Jalen Ramsey
By Matt Serniak
Let's not act like Mike McDaniel and the offense aren't going to take this as motivation to be even more dynamic
Mcdaniel and the offense have been praised for beating up on the bad points and being pedestrian against the good teams. It's a fair thing to say.
With losing Ramsey, a guy who was thought of as a game changer on defense, the offense has to take that as motivation to go out there and blow the doors off everyone they face. They have to take this as a moment to be even sharper at practice, in the preseason, and obviously when the games count for real because there is no wait until the end of the game to turn it on anymore. The first quarter is when the Dolphins have to be as determined to put up 14 points as the perpetual zany single girl at the wedding is at wanting to catch the bouquet.
And we know this offense has the talent to run teams out of the building. Yes, we fully understand that much of what the offense does is based on Tua staying vertical. We get that and we're going to continue to hear about for it months.
But everyone needs to raise their game. Hill, Waddle, and the rest of the receivers have to lower the drops. The offensive line needs to be a cohesive unit that cuts down on the presnap penalties and general not knowing where to block on run plays. The backs need to be decisive in their cuts. Everything that goes into a football game needs to be better(what a deep piece of analysis that is right?).
Of course, much of this lies on Mike McDaniel and his preperation. He seems, based on everything he's said, that he reflected a great deal on last year and where he has to improve. I'm looking for him to take a big 2nd-year jump in terms of growth.
My overall point about the offense is hey, how about not even rely on the defense? How about just go out there and hang 35 on all these fools every week? I like that strategy. They should do that.
