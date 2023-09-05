3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Chargers and 2 reasons they won't
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is here and the first week is now days ahead with a trip to the west coast to face the Chargers. Getting an early jump into the win column would be a great kick off to the season.
By Brian Miller
The camps and mini-camps and OTAs are in the past for 2023 and the first game of the season is finally in the crosshairs for the Miami Dolphins. First up the L.A. Chargers. A team Miami can both beat and lose to pretty easily.
Last year the Dolphins faced the Chargers after Tua came back from missing two games. He will not be as rusty as he was last season but the Chargers found a way to lock Miami's high-powered offense down can they do it again?
Here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins will win on Sunday against the Chargers and two reasons why they will not!
Tua Tagovailoa and his WRs are simply too tough to stop!
The Miami Dolphins offense didn't undergo a lot of changes from last season and that should bode well for the continuity of the team's offensive players. Tua has had all off-season to work with his stable of receivers and the addition of Braxton Berrios has proven so far to a smart one.
With Tua healthy and one of the most accurate QBs in the league, the Chargers have to hope they are firing on all cylinders as well because they will have to keep up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua throwing darts.
If Tua and his receivers can add some new wrinkles to the offense, the Chargers could be in for a long day and Miami could be on their way to a week one opening victory.